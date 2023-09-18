Our Sycamore is an extremely spacious plan, and will be ready in the middle of 2023 summer! Our design center has selected luxurious items for this home including & custom countertops & cabinets throughout. This home is on a beautiful lot with spectacular views. This Beautiful 4 bedroom home will have a stone exterior, 12 ft ceilings, and a garage with an extension.
3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $1,235,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Come experience Resort style living in the heart of this gated community adjacent to the Oro Valley Recreation Center and El Conquistador Golf…
View our Special Homebuyer Promotion Here! Our 2-story Sonoita Model in the Barnett Village Community is a spacious 2,697 sqft floorplan with …
This is your opportunity to own the historic Rail X Ranch, set against a landscape that is truly breathtaking! To the West are hypnotic sunset…
WELCOME TO SADDLEBROOKE - A PREMIER ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITY!ENJOY ALL THE AMENTIES INCLUDING GOLF, SWIMMING , PICKLEBALL, DINING AND MORE. THIS…
Luxury Resort living in one of the most premium locations the Catalina Foothills has to offer. This unit has been freshly renovated with preci…