Our new Mesquite plan is beautifully laid out and will be ready in the middle of 2023 summer! Our design center has selected luxurious items for this home including & custom countertops & cabinets throughout. This lot has a spectacular view unobstructed for miles and the most beautiful sunset you could see on top of that everyroom has a walkin closet and private bathroom Our home is under construction so please call and schedule a visit. The list price is subject to change based on building materials and designer selections.
3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $1,294,611
