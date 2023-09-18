Come visit Saguaro Ranch Moonlight Canyon and discover how an 80/20 Rule respects the Sonoran Desert! First one will have to enter the private area through a tunnel. The Tunnel Entry will transport you to a one of a kind Southwest majestic neighborhood! This home is designed by Ron Robinette with a Modern Ranch Elevation and can be customized. Includes design time with Lori Carroll, ASID for colorization. Featuring a split bedroom plan with en-suite baths, Den, 3 car side entry oversized garage, 400 AMP Electric service, NEW CONSTRUCTION INFORMATION ONLY FROM MIRAMONTE HOMES. Optional guest casita's, pools and Clubhouse. Sales Center Open 7 days 10-5 except Mon Noon-Come discover the difference!
3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $2,159,000
