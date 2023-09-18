Custom designed home to accentuate the land that Mother Nature provides. Nestled in and backing to mountains, boulders and a valley that draws the eye upward backing to ones own mountains. Set in the Tortolita Mountain range with views of the Santa Catalina Mountains. An optional pool area provided in the included site prep. Robinette Architects custom designed Contemporary open floor plan, built by Miramonte Homes with Lori Carroll, ASID Interiors. Featuring a Tunnel entrance in to Saguaro Ranch, a 1200 acre private neighborhood. Only 20% of the ground will be disturbed and 80% of the land to remain undisturbed Sonoran Desert with caves, Saguaro Cacti that rivals the Saguaro National Parks in greater Tucson AZ. Championship golf nearby, abundant hiking trails in Tortolita Mountain Park!