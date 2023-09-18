Custom designed home to accentuate the land that Mother Nature provides. Nestled in and backing to mountains, boulders and a valley that draws the eye upward backing to ones own mountains. Set in the Tortolita Mountain range with views of the Santa Catalina Mountains. An optional pool area provided in the included site prep. Robinette Architects custom designed Contemporary open floor plan, built by Miramonte Homes with Lori Carroll, ASID Interiors. Featuring a Tunnel entrance in to Saguaro Ranch, a 1200 acre private neighborhood. Only 20% of the ground will be disturbed and 80% of the land to remain undisturbed Sonoran Desert with caves, Saguaro Cacti that rivals the Saguaro National Parks in greater Tucson AZ. Championship golf nearby, abundant hiking trails in Tortolita Mountain Park!
3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $2,215,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Come experience Resort style living in the heart of this gated community adjacent to the Oro Valley Recreation Center and El Conquistador Golf…
View our Special Homebuyer Promotion Here! Our 2-story Sonoita Model in the Barnett Village Community is a spacious 2,697 sqft floorplan with …
This is your opportunity to own the historic Rail X Ranch, set against a landscape that is truly breathtaking! To the West are hypnotic sunset…
WELCOME TO SADDLEBROOKE - A PREMIER ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITY!ENJOY ALL THE AMENTIES INCLUDING GOLF, SWIMMING , PICKLEBALL, DINING AND MORE. THIS…
Luxury Resort living in one of the most premium locations the Catalina Foothills has to offer. This unit has been freshly renovated with preci…