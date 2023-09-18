Custom Contemporary designed by Ron Robinette Architects to take full advantage of this big view home site. Tortolita and Santa Catalina Mountain views both near and far, city lights with spectacular Sonoran Desert surroundings. Work with Lori Carroll, ASID to select the interior that reflects your custom life style. Extensive list of included features, Chef's kitchen with Wolf and Sub Zero appliances, zoned 16 SEER HVAC, separate owners area from en-suite guest wing then gather for entertaining both interior and exterior, optional pool area and site preparation included. Visit soon to discover what living beyond the tunnel in the Southwest area of the country can be!
3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $2,465,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Come experience Resort style living in the heart of this gated community adjacent to the Oro Valley Recreation Center and El Conquistador Golf…
View our Special Homebuyer Promotion Here! Our 2-story Sonoita Model in the Barnett Village Community is a spacious 2,697 sqft floorplan with …
This is your opportunity to own the historic Rail X Ranch, set against a landscape that is truly breathtaking! To the West are hypnotic sunset…
WELCOME TO SADDLEBROOKE - A PREMIER ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITY!ENJOY ALL THE AMENTIES INCLUDING GOLF, SWIMMING , PICKLEBALL, DINING AND MORE. THIS…
Luxury Resort living in one of the most premium locations the Catalina Foothills has to offer. This unit has been freshly renovated with preci…