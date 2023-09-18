Custom Contemporary designed by Ron Robinette Architects to take full advantage of this big view home site. Tortolita and Santa Catalina Mountain views both near and far, city lights with spectacular Sonoran Desert surroundings. Work with Lori Carroll, ASID to select the interior that reflects your custom life style. Extensive list of included features, Chef's kitchen with Wolf and Sub Zero appliances, zoned 16 SEER HVAC, separate owners area from en-suite guest wing then gather for entertaining both interior and exterior, optional pool area and site preparation included. Visit soon to discover what living beyond the tunnel in the Southwest area of the country can be!