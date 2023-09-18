Custom home designed by Ron Robinette Architect, interior by Lori Carroll, built by Miramonte Homes. Set amongst the boulders, featuring an optional pool area. Views of Saguaro studded Tortolita Mountains and Santa Catalina Mountain views on a private cul-de-sac home site. Featuring a Chef's kitchen with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, 3-car garage, 3 en-suite bedrooms plus Den, designed for elegant outdoor living spaces that invites the exterior in! This Contemporary Design can be customized to your style. Experience the privacy that begins by entering the tunnel and passing the Gatehouse that leaves one with the feeling of living in a National Park! Visit Moonlight Canyon Sales office for details!