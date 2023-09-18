This uber popular Acacia Floorplan is move in ready now! This stunning home has been intentionally designed by our in-house design team and highlights a gourmet kitchen, Upscale Laundry Room with sink, luxury quartz counters and cabinets throughout the home, a 3-car garage and a all Bedrooms are on-suite. WOW! The backyard has views of the Catalina Mountains, Dove Mountain Golf Course and the Tucson Mountains truly unbeatable sunsets! Do not wait to visit this home and make it yours! Membership Initial fee at the Dove Mountain Golf Club is included with your home purchase! The image is a rendering and may not be an exact depiction.
3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $990,000
