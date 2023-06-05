This is our most popular floor plan, the stunning Acacia, will be ready in early 2023.It has been designed to include a gourmet kitchen, expansive 10' highceilings, en-suite guest rooms, flex room, large walk in closets, on the golf course at Dove Mountain. Beautiful Tucson Mountain sunsets enjoyed while living atthe base of the Tortolita mountains, next to the Ritz Carlton resort. Membership to the Dove and Gallery facilities included. A must see for luxury living with aview.Interior photos are from our model home and may not depict design features for this home. Please call agent for more info. Home Purchase includes Initial Fees for Dove Mountain Golf membership.
3 Bedroom Home in Marana - $995,000
