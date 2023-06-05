Enjoy the best of Dove Mountain in our Mesquite model with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. This spacious and open floorplan will be ready to move in Q1 of 2023. This stunning home on the golf course at Dove Mountain comes with a gourmet kitchen, multiple glass sliders and a master suite door access to a large patio, spray in foam insulation, 2x6 wall construction, tankless water heater and zoned HVAC. A three-car garage and large office compliment an oversized laundry with direct access to the master walk in closet. With many designer touches this luxury home with panoramic views definitely has the WOW factor. Initial membership fee to the Dove Mountain Golf Club is included with your home purchase!