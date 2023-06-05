Beautiful cabin sitting on 8,238 sqft in the highly desired Upper Loma Linda Area. This home has year round access, comes furnished, all you need to do is pack a bag and come enjoy the Mountain weather. 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths. Main floor has kitchen, dining area, living room with a lovely gas fireplace, 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Bottom floor has another living area, full bath, bedroom with an elevator enabling accessibility from bottom floor to top floor. Cabin has central heating and cooling. New roof was installed in 2021 and new 620 sqft exterior viewing deck with trex decking and exterior stair way put in 2020. No HOA with county maintained road. Make this cabin your dream cabin!
3 Bedroom Home in Mt. Lemmon - $797,500
