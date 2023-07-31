Beautiful turn key whispering creek log cabin home out of Montana. This large cabin is a 2,348 sqft, 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with an open loft. Lot next door is being sold with the cabin (12975 N Yuma Ave) totaling 12,134 sqft. This cabin is being sold fully furnished. Main floor has a nice open floor concept that includes living area, kitchen, dining area, 2 bedrooms and a 3/4 bath. Living area has a large stone gas fireplace to keep you cozy during the winter months. Fully equipped kitchen that overlooks the living and dining area. Beautiful red oak wood flooring on main and bottom floors, carpet in the loft and bedrooms,and tile in bathrooms. VIEWS VIEWS VIEWS! Large wrap around trex deck with amazing views of the Carter Canyon valley. Go upstairs to the open loft and enjoy a game of pool.