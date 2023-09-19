Updated Historical Commercial FLEXIBLE(C3) w/non conforming in prime location! 1 commercial building w/ over 25 parking spaces! 2 homes, studio apartment, studio, 1/4 lot, tower, storage & more! 760 E American 5600sqft commercial blg w/ tenant. 780 E American 1200sqft updated home w/ built in wine refrigerator, KitchenAid gas cooktop, new microwave, oven, lg dinrm, lg laundry rm, fireplace vaulted & more. 790 is a 1350 sq ft home w/ lower studio apartment w/ sep. entrance & detached studio of 200 sq ft. Reverse osmosis drinking water, 2 new decks, large closet with laundry rm, w/ plenty storage. Sm but high functioning kitchen. Buyer verify all sq ft. 1/4 acre flat developable land w/ utilities, electric meter, radio tower w/ building. Tiered rock area w/ so much penitential. Agent/Owner