A highly upgraded and well maintained Artesa Model with some of the best mountain views that SaddleBrooke Ranch has to offer! This 1947 sq. ft. home has recently been painted both inside and out. This home has 2-Bedrooms (both w/Optional Bay Windows); 2.5 Bathrooms; Den/Office w/Double Doors, built-in Murphy Bed, Desk, and Closet - all in one wall unit; Optional Powder Room (recently remodeled); Separate Laundry Room w/Optional Sink and Storage Cabinets; 2-Car Garage (w/4 ft. extension) with built-in Storage Cabinets, Work Bench, Epoxy Coated Garage Floor, and state-of-the art water softening system. Additional ''high-end'' amenities include the custom-made security door; remodeled Bathroom #2 w/Custom shower and door; Additional Lighting through-out the home, Surround Sound System;
3 Bedroom Home in Oracle - $669,950
