Looking to own a piece of Oracle history in a small town setting close to Tucson? THIS IS THE REAL DEAL. Rare offering of ''The Someday House''...indicating the type of home we would all love to live in someday! This one-of-a-kind 1938 built beauty is chock full of history and has cared for just 2 owners in its lifetime! Lovingly maintained to its original authenticity, come experience the character of yesteryear with modern conveniences. Situated on 8 acres of dividable, prime acreage in the town of Oracle, the surrounding views are captivating, and the grounds are simply magical to meander through. The original home captures the grace of its era, and boasts 2 bedrooms and a large den/study and gorgeous refinished hard wood floors throughout. A surprise is the downstairs suite, complete