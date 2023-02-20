Gorgeous Brand New Contemporary Home tucked behind the gates of Stone Canyon in the coveted Enclave. Well-built by Fairfield Homes offering the style and layout you've been looking for. This sophisticated home opens up to an impressive great room with soaring 12' ceilings and 10' sliding glass doors creating the indoor/ outdoor living experience AZ weather beckons for. Professionally designed with high end finishes and top of the line SS appliances. Located within walking distance to the Clubhouse, Driving Range and state -of- the- art Health and Fitness Center.
3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $1,080,000
