The popular Acacia spec home will be available for move in late 2022. This home features a gourmet kitchen, a beautiful master suite with an oversized walk in closet. The 12' ceilings provide a feeling of spaciousness and the pop this home deserves. The great room's 10' tall multi-slide door creates a wall opening for indoor/outdoor living. Your 3 car garage will provide ample space for your vehicles, toys, and tools. Three on-suited bedrooms with a flex space for the family/guests to use as gym, tv room, or office. Large lotImage is a rendering and may not be an exact depiction of final product
3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $1,110,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
This is our most popular floor plan, the stunning Acacia, will be ready in early 2023.It has been designed to include a gourmet kitchen, expan…
Private, serene hilltop location on 1.6 acres has 360-degree views. Completely remodeled with large custom kitchen, including new appliances, …
Enjoy the best of Dove Mountain in our Sycamore model with 4 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. This spacious and open floorplan will be ready to move in…
NEW CONSTRUCTION FROM MIRAMONTE HOMES IN MOONLIGHT CANYON. Architecture by Ron Robinette. Lori Carroll, ASID Interior Design. Customize any as…
With gorgeous views and plenty of space between homes, this Sycamore plan is ready and waiting for you to call it your own. Don't have a year …