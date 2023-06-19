Don't miss out on the last available home in Vermillion with direct Catalina Mountain views! This stunning Acacia home has 3.5 bathrooms and 3 full bedrooms + an office and a lounge! Plenty of storage with 4 car garage. With 12' ceilings in the main living spaces of the home you will be able to take full advantage of your mountain view through your wall of 10' high sliding glass doors. Featuring a designer styled owner's suite with a large walk in shower and extended vanity and oversized walk in closet. Your secondary rooms are also en-suite with upgraded bathrooms. Be part of the Vermillion community that will be finished construction in Summer 2023 and enjoy the best of Rancho Vistoso as soon as you move in! Interior photos are from this same model at our Dove Mountain location.