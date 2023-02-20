Set in the Stone Canyon gated and luxury golf course community, this contemporary-styled 3 bed, 3.5 bath home is not just exquisite but also entirely unique with the casita option added to the floor plan. Your own distinctive, private enclave nestled in the high Sonoran desert, this state-of-the-art residence is a masterpiece of modern living. Within walking distance to the Stone Canyon Health and Fitness Center, Golf Course and Clubhouse. Take advantage of the tennis courts, pickle ball, lap pool and golf course designed by Jay Morrish. This course is consistently ranked among the top 100 residential golf courses in the country. Experience luxury desert living at it's finest!
3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $1,262,805
