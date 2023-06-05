Beautiful brand new custom home, on a large 2 acre lot, with luxury features throughout including huge wall of windows to enjoy those gorgeous Catalina Mountain Views! Windows from every room afford sunrise & sunset views throughout this home with the desert landscape. Entertainer's paradise w/ expansive outdoor living areas & resort-style backyard. Home is offering 3 bedrooms with on-suites plus an office & dining room. Modern chef's kitchen w/ sleek cabinetry, waterfall island & luxury appliances. While your home is being built, enjoy the Stone Canyon Club Golf Course