READY TO BREAKGROUND. Enjoy Impressive Catalina Mountain Views from this dramatic new custom home! Architectural plans approved & ready to begin construction, saving you time & money in your building process. Windows from every room afford sunrise & sunset views throughout this home with the desert landscape & 40' saguaros on full display. Great room stuns with its wall of glass & massive, retractable doors. Entertainer's paradise w/ expansive outdoor living areas & resort-style backyard w/ pool & spa. First class finishes are planned for the most discerning buyers. Home is offering 3 bedrooms with on-suites plus an office/studio & dining room. Modern chef's kitchen w/ sleek cabinetry, waterfall island & luxury appliances opens to spacious great room. While your home is being built, enjoy
3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $2,252,000
