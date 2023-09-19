Enjoy Arizona living in this beautifully appointed 5,365 SqFt, 3 BD, 3.5 BA custom-built home in the prestigious guard gated community, Estates at Honey Bee Ridge. This impressive contemporary style home offers timeless architecture with a flexible floor plan, and is perfectly situated on a 1.27 acre lot to take full advantage of the spectacular panoramic views of the Sonoran desert scattered with saguaros and surrounding mountain ranges.As you make your way along the mature desert landscape and rock outcroppings you will be pleased by how secluded and private this property is, and will be delighted by the cascading waterfall features that welcome you to this serene setting in the desert.
3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $2,299,000
