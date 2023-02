FULLY FURNISHED: 2bed/2 bath +den/office in Oro Valley! Enjoy a mountain view with your coffee on the large wrap around balcony. Beautifully and happily decorated, appointed with everything you need! 2 twins in guest room can be combined for KING bed option. Pull out sofa in living room (full).Tenant will receive a $200.00 per month credit towards services/utilities included during peak season (Dec-Apr). COVID-19 restrictions may impact access to community amenities.