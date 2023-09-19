Welcome to the epitome of luxury living in the exclusive Stone Canyon community. Nestled against the backdrop of majestic mountains and the untouched beauty of the natural desert, this exquisite property offers a lifestyle of unparalleled opulence.Meticulously designed and appointed by renowned architect, Ron Robinette. Each element of the home was strategically thought out to capture views from every angle. Step onto the deck out front, where you can savor the awe-inspiring sights of Pusch Ridge, an iconic landmark that adds to the allure of this remarkable residence. As the sun sets, enjoy the tranquility of your private master patio, enveloped in an aura of serenity and seclusion. No luxury is spared in this sanctuary of elegance. The pool and spa have been thoughtfully
3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $3,851,925
