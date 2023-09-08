Fully Furnished Gorgeous 3 bed/3 bath home features Remodeled Kitchen, Decorative Niches, Carpeted Beds/Den/Living Area, 20'' tile other areas, 2 Guestroom Suites w/full Bathrooms, & Garden setting in Backyard w/Fruit trees & Brick Paved Patio & Walkways, extended patio. Kitchen offers Knotty Alder Cabinets, Granite Counters w/ample counter space & seating for 4 at the bar, Stainless Appliances, Counter-depth Refrigerator, 5-Burner Cooktop, Built-in Microwave, & Double Oven. Dining Table seats 6. Primary Bedroom w/Walk-in Closet, Garden Tub, Shower & Custom Cabinets. Enjoy all the amenities Sun City has to offer. Peak season rate is $4,400 (Nov-Apr) with $400 utility allowance. Off-season rate is $3,200 (May-Oct). Golf cart can be rented for $350/month w/$500 refundable damage deposit.
