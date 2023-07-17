The popular Acacia spec home will be available for move in late 2022. This home features a gourmet kitchen, a beautiful master suite with an oversized walk in closet. The 12' ceilings provide a feeling of spaciousness and the pop this home deserves. The great room's 10' tall multi-slide door creates a wall opening for indoor/outdoor living. Your 3 car garage will provide ample space for your vehicles, toys, and tools. Three on-suited bedrooms with a flex space for the family/guests to use as gym, tv room, or office. Large lotImage is a rendering and may not be an exact depiction of final product
3 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $997,400
Related to this story
Most Popular
Come see this well built gorgeous home built into the side of a hill, with incredible mountain views. Kitchen boasts of New Gas Range, - never…
Beautiful turn key whispering creek log cabin home out of Montana. This large cabin is a 2,348 sqft, 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with an open loft. L…
Beautiful 2 bedroom with den, open floor plan with many upgraded features. Full patio across rear of home, 4' garage extension, 8' interior do…
This 7 bedroom, 5 bath home has all the charm, warmth and character you would expect to find here! Enjoy picture perfect views of the mountain…
Well preserved, 1908. 1 1/2- Story adobe home with Commercial zoning. Located in highly sought after Armory Park neighborhood..Great Northeast…