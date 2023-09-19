Large Lot, Room for Guests, Private Office, Resort Style Living without Leaving Home! Uncompromising, this beautiful home offers an abundance of desirable features and amenities. Inside, this meticulously maintained home, you'll find the owners suite on the lower level, while your guests find two bedrooms and a bath privately situated upstairs. This property is thoughtfully designed with many conveniences, including a reverse osmosis and water softening system, newer, upgraded kitchen appliances, an attic w/ drop down ladder for extra storage, beautiful plantation shutters, and 8'' crown molding throughout. Swim laps year around in the solar heated pool and grill to your heart's delight on your built- in BBQ/mini outdoor kitchen. For those with allergies, no need to worry as there have