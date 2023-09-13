Welcome home to this charming vintage bungalow on a lovely tree lined street in scenic St. David. Living room has plenty of space for a formal dining area. Eat-in kitchen has a cute nostalgic backsplash and wall paneling. 3 bedrooms and 1 hall bath with shower/tub combination. Huge, huge laundry room is large enough for pantry and storage space. Inviting Arizona Room for indoor/outdoor living. Mature trees to include an abundantly producing Pecan tree. Useful outbuildings include an oversized covered carport for cars or equipment, barn and storage room, 2 smaller storage buildings. Brand new septic system is being installed by Stamback Septic. Gas is available but is currently capped off. Walking distance to schools. Come enjoy everything this vintage farmhouse has to offer! Window units for additional cooling. Cesspool is being replaced with a new septic system with Stamback Septic