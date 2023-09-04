Experience the luxury of an idyllic location and fabulous resort-style amenities in this open-concept townhome located in the Embarcadero community. Interior details include tile flooring, exposed beam ceilings, kiva-style fireplace, updated fixtures and finishes. Lovely kitchen features custom cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Owner's retreat includes spa-like en suite bath and walk-in closet. Embarcadero amenities include pool, spa, fitness studio and walking trail connecting directly to the historic De Anza Trail with the Village of Tubac to the north and Tumacacori Mission to the south.