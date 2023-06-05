Private, serene hilltop location on 1.6 acres has 360-degree views. Completely remodeled with large custom kitchen, including new appliances, open to great room and fireplace with Mexican tile hearth. 1100 + square feet of garage space. Larger garage has door clearance of 8 feet for larger vehicles and room for a shop. Large front courtyard is great for entertaining. New back patio, very private, for smaller groups. Rooftop viewing deck with spiral staircase above garage. Our lot (and several others) are excluded from the neighborhood HOA.Located in Tubac, home to the Tubac Center of the Arts.Owner is a licensed Real Estate Agent with HomeSmart Pros Real Estate.
3 Bedroom Home in Tubac - $700,000
