Beautiful custom home on 4.31 acres with incredible views of multiple mountain ranges in the desired ''Ranch At Aliso Springs''. The Ranch is a gated subdivision of luxury homes on only 25 lots-each being 4-5+ acres. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Den and Flex room. Flex room has its own entrance. and could be mother-in-law quarters, office, or a 4th bedroom with closet addition. Hickory cabinets, 8 ft Alder doors throughout, exposed beams and 10-13 ft ceilings. Owners suite has a large walk-in closet & garden tub. Entertain guests in a beautiful ramada surrounded by mature trees. An elegant & stunning property. Seller will consider a 2-1 buydown at the seller's expense for the benefit of the buyer towards their interest rate
3 Bedroom Home in Tubac - $769,000
