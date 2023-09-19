Experience one-of-a-kind resort-style outdoor living with fabulous pool and spa plus lush botanical gardens, covered and open terraces, and a spectacular showplace home, all enclosed in a walled and gated courtyard setting. Interior design details include exposed stone and woodwork; architectural arches throughout in windows, doorways, niches, and fireplaces; custom cabinetry; plus a host of custom fixtures and finishes throughout. Specialty spaces include huge entry foyer, wine room, billiard room and studio space. Gorgeous kitchen features custom alder wood cabinetry, Mexican sink, tile countertops and backsplash, desk space, butler's pantry. Owner's retreat features beehive fireplace, exposed beam ceiling, walk-in closet, roomy en suite bath with double-sink vanity and water closet.
3 Bedroom Home in Tubac - $975,000
