Beautiful Fairfield Home Acacia plan with spectacular views of the Catalina Mountains and beautiful evening sunsets in the gated community of Rancho Soldados. This home boasts 3145 sq ft of well planned livable space and is one of our most demanded floor plans. This home has graciously sized bedrooms, 12 ft ceilings, walk in closets, on suite bathrooms, teen retreat, large pantry, and amazing windows, doors and views! Fairfield Homes builds with 2' X 6' construction, spray foam insulation, energy efficient windows and doors, large kitchen island and pantry, and much more we would love to share with you. Interior images are from our Acacia model in a different Community. It may not be an exact depiction of this home. This home is estimated for June 2023 completion.
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,210,747
