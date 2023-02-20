Fairfield Homes New Construction. Acacia plan. A rare find in the foothills, great location. Price is subject to change, once colorization/design is completed. Buyer still has the opportunity to make selections at the design center for colorization. This 3 bedroom on-suite home has a bonus teen retreat/flex room, 12 foot ceilings in main living space. 16 x 10 multi sliding glass door. Large walk in pantry and a 3 car garage. Renderings and or videos are conceptual and may not be an exact depiction. INTERIOR PHOTOS ARE FROM OUR MODEL HOME IN DOVE MOUNTAIN