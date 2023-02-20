Fairfield Home New Construction, Acacia Plan in gated community has 3 bedroom en-suites with teen retreat/flex room or bonus room. Office and a large great room. Large walk in pantry with extra storage. 12' ceilings in main living area. 8' Interior Doors with a 16 x 10 Multi sliding door to let the outdoors in. 3rd bay garage has a 2' extension for ample space and double bay garage. Cozy up to the 48'' linear fireplace in great room, or the beautiful open space out your backdoor. Taxes are based on home and lot prior to split. Price is subject to change once colorization and design is complete. Estimated completion summer 2023. Renderings are conceptual and may not depict final product. ALL INTERIOR SHOTS ARE FROM OUR MODEL HOME IN DOVE MOUNTAIN
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,381,295
