Absolutely adorable historic 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with both modern touches and historic charm! The Kitchen has been beautifully updated with granite countertops, stainless gas range, and a granite-top kitchen cart/island. The bathroom has a granite-top double sink vanity and updated tub/shower. So much of the historic charm has been preserved in the wood floors, trim, and accents including the decorative fireplace with candle sconce. Great corner lot with private off-street parking and automatic gate entrance. Casita is under separate management.