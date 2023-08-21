Beautiful 3 bd/2 ba home in 55+ community. Large rooms with ceiling fans and skylights are perfect for relaxing and entertaining with overflow into the AZ Room. The kitchen has an island and 2 ovens. The spacious master suite has a walk-in closet and the bath has a dual vanity. A ramp provides access to the home through the back door of the AZ room. A large workshop is great for enjoying hobbies and puttering. Landscaping on this oversized lot includes decorative gravel, trees, and a vegetable garden.