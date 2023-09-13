Open and bright floorplan. 3bed 2 bath with large walk in showers. Hardwood flooring throughout. Abundant cabinets with granite countertops. Plenty of additional storage off of laundry room. Large circular driveway . All stainless steel appliances. Schedule your tour today!
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,200
