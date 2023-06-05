VIEWS! VIEWS! VIEWS! Soaring views in all directions! This Robinette-designed big view home with Catalina, City Lights and Santa Ritas to the South Situated on a knoll within Moonlight Canyon in exclusive, gated Saguaro Ranch, this home will be a magnificent private retreat and place for gracious entertaining. Cobble-brick pavers in the drive and entry. The Great Room features a fireplace and floor-to-ceiling glass, with wrap-around patios that overlook the Tucson valley and surrounding mountain ranges. Kitchen has stainless steel Wolf appliances with 48'' gas range, built-in microwave, dishwasher and Sub-Zero refrigerator. Secluded Master suite & fireplace. Separate wing with Guest suites and Office. Interiors by Lori Carroll with Miramonte Homes craftmanship!Clubhouse Optional
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,301,521
Related to this story
Most Popular
Make your dreams come true at the Ever After Ranch. Located near the Sand Pedro River in southeast Arizona, this peaceful 108+ acre estate boa…
Great fix-up and INVESTOR opportunity!! Spacious home located in prime West University District! Inside, you'll find a formal living room, a b…
Rare opportunity to own this southwest custom home located in the unique Bosque Ranch Estates. Positioned on three lots (.85 acres) the privac…
Excellent opportunity to own a 42+ acre ranch property NW of Tucson and Oro Valley. Existing home, private well, power and horse facilities wi…
Make yourself at home in this charming 3-bedroom property in Tucson! Inside you will discover an inviting atmosphere created by the neutral ti…