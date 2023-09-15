FULLY FURNISHED. Adorable single family home in gated Rancho Esperero. Enjoy the community pool/spa and take advantage of countless amenities at Udall Park located just up the street, a short walk on foot! This home has a 3BR/2BA floorplan, 2 car Garage with expoxy coated flooring, a covered patio in the backyard providing the perfect place to enjoy sunny Tucson Winters, and all just minutes to shopping and eats! The monthly rental rate is $3,600 during peak season months (Dec - April). This includes expanded basic cable TV & internet and tenant is given $200/mo. utility allowance credit toward remaining utilities. Off-season monthly rental rate is $2,400 and tenant is responsible for the cost of all utilities. BEDS: King/Queen/Queen
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,400
