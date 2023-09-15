Short term available, 1+ months: Fully furnished, light and bright 3 bedroom townhouse with Saltillo tile, lots of windows, a spacious great room with fireplace, plus breakfast area in updated kitchen. Located on cul-de-sac, with easy access to downtown, U of A, Pima Community College West, and the I-10 corridor. This is a NO-PET, NO-SMOKING property. Call now to see!
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,500
