Short term available, 1+ months: Fully furnished, light and bright 3 bedroom townhouse with Saltillo tile, lots of windows, a spacious great room with fireplace, plus breakfast area in updated kitchen. Located on cul-de-sac, with easy access to downtown, U of A, Pima Community College West, and the I-10 corridor. This is a NO-PET, NO-SMOKING property. Call now to see!