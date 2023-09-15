Beautifully Fully Furnished 3bdr/2ba with Den in Black Horse Ranch!Relax or entertain in your backyard w/extended covered patio, sparkling pool, hot tub, built-in BBQ and stunning mountain views.Fabulous Living Room w/natural gas fireplace and sectional seating.Kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances with gas range, and counter seating.Primary bedroom has ensuite w/garden tub and walk-in shower.Expanded basic cable and WiFi internet are included with rent. High season monthly rental rate is $3,600 (Dec - April) and includes a $200.00 monthly credit allowance toward utilities: electric, gas, garbage collection, and water. Off-season monthly rental rate is $2,500 (May - Nov). Tenants are billed for any overages and landlord approved upgrades.