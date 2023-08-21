VIEWS! VIEWS! VIEWS! Soaring views in all directions! This Robinette-designed big view home with Catalina, City Lights and Santa Ritas to the South Situated on a knoll within Moonlight Canyon in exclusive, gated Saguaro Ranch, this home will be a magnificent private retreat and place for gracious entertaining. Cobble-brick pavers in the drive and entry. The Great Room features a fireplace and floor-to-ceiling glass, with wrap-around patios that overlook the Tucson valley and surrounding mountain ranges. Kitchen has stainless steel Wolf appliances with 48'' gas range, built-in microwave, dishwasher and Sub-Zero refrigerator. Secluded Master suite & fireplace. Separate wing with Guest suites and Office. Interiors by Lori Carroll with Miramonte Homes craftmanship!Clubhouse Optional
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,873,980
