Located in the Boulders at La Reserve you will find this Southwest style tastefully furnished condo. This 3bdr/2ba condo is also located in Oro Valley, just minutes to shopping, restaurants, hiking, biking and more!Primary bedroom has a King bed, 2nd bedroom has a Queen bed and third bedroom/office has a Loveseat sofa sleeper.Community offers sparkling pool an spa.High season rate (Dec-April) $2900.00 per month with basic expanded cable and internet included and a $200.00 per month credit toward remaining utilities. Tenant will be billed for any overages and upgrades.Off season rates (May-November) $1750.00 per month with tenant paying all utilities.