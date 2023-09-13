LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! 4 short blocks from UA Stadium in the heart of highly desired Historic Sam Hughes! 2 blocks from Flora's Market, Bob Dobbs, & restaurant row! Harwood floors & slate tile, One car garage, plus ample driveway parking & additional back alley access parking. Charming living room w/fireplace, formal dining area w/vintage built ins. Kitchen w/abundant storage & two pantry areas. Oversized primary bdrm has large onsuite bath featuring the convenience of dual sinks 2 well appointed secondary bdrms w/ built ins share second large hall bathroom w/shower/tub combo. Front bdrm has own entrance off porch. Lots of beautiful natural light throughout! Freshly painted, pristinely maintained. Large storage shed. Spacious back yard for entertaining.