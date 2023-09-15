Adult community 55+ in Saddlebrooke. This expanded and beautifully remodeled LAREDO MODEL located on a corner lot w/stunning mountain views! You will enjoy relaxing on your extended covered patio great for BBQ's or enjoying your morning coffee! Impeccably designed interior will make this feel like home from the moment you enter the private courtyard!Open concept makes entertaining a breeze, remodeled kitchen features Quartz counters, stainless steel appliances and gas stove.Award winning Saddlebrook community offers pool, spa, fitness, golf, tennis and much more!Home is offered for $3000.00 per month with a 3 month lease or longer in the off season April-September with tenants paying utilities. High season rate is $4500.00 per mo & includes a $200.00 mo credit for utilities.
