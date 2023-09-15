This Tasteful Fully Furnished 3bdr/2ba home is in the gated community of Rancho Esperero! Formal Living/Dining Room, Family Room off kitchen with all new Stainless Appliances, and split bedroom floorplan. Primary Bedroom w/King and 2 guest rooms w/Queen. Community pool and spa within short walking distance! Just minutes to Udall Park and other great attractions! Advertised monthly rental rate ($3,800) is for peak season months Dec - April and includes expanded basic cable TV & internet; tenant will receive a $200/mo. allowance credit toward remaining utilities. Off-season monthly rental rate is $2,400 (May - Nov) and tenant pays for all utilities. Any overages and landlord approved upgrades will be billed to tenant.
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $3,800
