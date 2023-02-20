FULLY FURNISHED. Beautiful 3BD/2BA El Conquistador Resort patio home. Amazing GOLF COURSE and PUSCH RIDGE VIEWS! Unbelievably close to resort amenities which include Swimming, Tennis, Salon, and Restaurants. (Call for pricing) Pristine southwest furnishings, bright open kitchen. Mountain views from each eastern facing window. Beds: Queen, Queen, Double Murphy bed. *Off season deposit is equal to one months rent. Peak rate (DEC-APR) is $3800/mo. with $200/mo. utility credit. Off peak rate is $2200/mo with tenant paying utilities.