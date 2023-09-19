Find your paradise in this exquisite 3 bed, 3 1/2 bath home. This luxurious design features 4556 sqft of meticulously crafted space engineered to optimize your comfort and the striking views of the Tortolita mountains from every window in the house. Enjoy the freedom to unwind and entertain with an expansive great room, office, three garage bays, back deck with breathtaking views, and so much more -- all on a private 2.22-acre lot. Sleek, modern appliances and amenities fit harmoniously with the home's grand design, all nestled into a premiere lot with unobstructed views of the vast natural surroundings of Southern Arizona. This property is located in the sought-after Stone Canyon, an exclusive gated community featuring a Health and Fitness Center and Clubhouseas well as tennis courts, p