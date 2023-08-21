Move-in ready, concrete patio added length of home in back, spacious family and kitchen room, ceiling fans in all rooms, decorative rock added in front and back with underlayment to restrict weeds, new washer and dryer never used, gas range, spacious laundry has shelves for pantry as well as room for extra fridge or freezer, mirrored workout area in garage, great for a growing family, no neighbors behind you.
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $335,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
NEW CONSTRUCTION FROM MIRAMONTE HOMES IN MOONLIGHT CANYON. Architecture by Ron Robinette. Lori Carroll, ASID Interior Design. Customize any as…
$5943 due at lease signing. This includes an $5143 refundable security deposit, $550 non-refundable cleaning fee, and $250 non-refundable leas…
A HUGE price reduction on this fabulous, large & lovely, move-in ready 4-bedroom, 3 full baths family home, with a den, a sparkling pool, …
Incredible Architecturally re-defined and re-designed Mid-Century Modern Home and Guest house combines timeless design with 21 century smart t…
Your chance to own a gated Tyson Murphy Hacienda Retreat on 4.75 acres in Cobo Catalina Hills. Features Include: Fully owned solar, 626sqft Gu…