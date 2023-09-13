Amazing well maintained 1940s bungalow in the heart of the central corridor, 1 block off Campbell between Grant/Glenn. Original 918sq' house 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, with a permitted 536sq' studio addition with a walk-in wheelchair accessible bathroom & wheelchair accessible kitchen in 1995. Roof in studio replaced and repaired over main house w/ warranty. Double pane windows, upgraded electricity, new dishwasher, and new skylight domes. So many amazing possibilities: use as a primary home with back studio as creative space, bonus room, in-law residence, rental, or even both units as rentals. New roof on studio with warranty.